Police arrested a 19-year-old Reynoldsburg man on charges of improperly discharging a firearm at an occupied structure at 6:46 p.m. March 26 after responding to a report of a shooting at a home on the 1200 block of Hanson Street.

In other recent Reynoldsburg reports:

* A 25-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic-violence and assault charges shortly after 8:58 a.m. March 25 when officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on the 7600 block of Coronado Boulevard South.

* A 31-year-old Detroit woman was arrested on charges of forgery and possession criminal tools after a cellphone store on the 2400 block of Taylor Park Drive reported fraudulent activity at 12:59 p.m. March 23.

* A 21-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic-violence, assault and aggravated-menacing charges shortly after 4:09 a.m. March 22 after police were called to a domestic disturbance at a home on the 1100 block of Taylor Mills Road.

* An employee at a grocery store on the 6500 block of East Main Street called police at 5:39 p.m. March 21 to report two thieves left without paying for a hand basket of meat and beer and fled in a white minivan.

* Police arrested a 43-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on aggravated-menacing charges after being called to a domestic disturbance at a home on the 1400 block of Waggoner Road at 2:13 pm. March 20.

* A 33-year-old Columbus woman was trespassed from an electronics store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest after officers responded to a disturbance at 2 p.m. March 14.