A new housing development on Waggoner Road could bring as many as 400 new, single-family homes to Reynoldsburg.

City Council on March 23 unanimously approved a motion stating city services -- including water, sewer, police and parks -- will be available to about 123 acres at 704 Waggoner Road once it i annexed into the city from Truro Township.

The motion is required under Ohio law as part of the annexation process. The annexation application must be approved by City Council and the Franklin County commissioners. There are no dates when these approvals are expected.

M/I Homes is planning 350-400 homes on the property, ranging from 1,600 square feet to about 2,500 square feet, said development director Andrew Bowsher.

Homes are expected to range in cost from $290,000 to $400,000.

The city expects to receive a formal development plan this summer.

Community ponds and several "pocket parks" are planned for the neighborhood, Bowsher said.

"Once the property is annexed into the city, they can submit a major site plan for the entire area. This will go to planning commission for a major site-plan review, and that's where we'll get into the home types, the community features and things like that," he said.

The development will be called Spring Hill Farms, a nod to the site's agricultural past, Bowsher said.

Residents repeatedly have complained to City Council about safety concerns along the road, citing frequent traffic backups and a lack of pedestrian access.

Reynoldsburg sought a grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission to improve Waggoner Road infrastructure, but it didn't score high enough to receive funding.

The city plans to try again.

The city has been working with M/I on the development's entrance, "knowing that we're going after an OPWC grant for Waggoner Road again," Bowsher said.

The land is owned by the Rhoderick C. Griffin trust.

A white house and about 10 acres surrounding it will remain on the property of the trust, with the neighborhood built around it, Bowsher said.

The city also is in discussions with National Church Residences for a potential senior-living facility at 750 Rosehill Road, north of Rose Hill Elementary School.

Although under the city's new zoning code the land is zoned residential medium, allowing multifamily developments, "no apartments on Rosehill have been proposed whatsoever," Bowsher said.

Council recessed for April and city hall has closed to the public in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Despite staffers working remotely since last month, Bowsher said the city's development department "keeps plugging away."

"Once we make it through this we'll continue moving forward as a community and a city," he said. "Certainly, things have slowed down, but I feel confident we'll rebound quickly."

Because council's annual recess was moved to April from August, the next meeting is May 11.

