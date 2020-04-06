The South-Western City School District had scheduled its spring break during the week of April 6 before the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus caused Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to close schools, but when classes resume Monday, April 13, students will continue to learn from home.

The district will resume the distance-learning plan implemented after DeWine ordered Ohio schools to close beginning March 17. The governor announced March 30 the school closures would be extended through May 1.

South-Western treated the first five days of closure as calamity days with students returning to "school" by studying at home beginning March 24, Superintendent Bill Wise said.

Since then, teachers have been delivering content electronically, Wise said.

"We were already at a 1:1 device-to-student ratio for grades 5-12 and 1:2 ratio for grades K-4, meaning that we had one Chromebook available for every two students," he said. "Many of our families have a Chromebook or other device at home, so we were able to provide one for each of our younger students who didn't have one to take home with them."

The district has set up hot spots to allow students without internet access at home to access the district's Wi-Fi system from areas surrounding school buildings, Wise said.

Addressing the needs of at-risk students, including those with individualized-education plans and students with disabilities remains a major area of focus, he said.

South-Western has been providing Grab-n-Go meals throughout the school closures at 15 school sites around the district, Wise said.

Students can pick up the meals at any of the sites from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays, he said. Each child can pick up a lunch and a breakfast for the next day.

The service was not going to be offered during the scheduled spring break week, but is scheduled to resume on April 13, Wise said.

