Worthington City Council is scheduled to meet virtually at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 6, according to a news release from the city.

In recognition of the state’s guidance on preventing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the meeting will be livestreamed at worthington.org/live, officials said.

To submit comments on agenda items or items not on the agenda, residents may email them in advance of the meeting to council@worthington.org, the release said.

A telephone number also will be provided on the “Our Government” page at worthington.org for individuals to submit comments, according to the city.

Residents are asked to include their names and addresses with their comments, officials said.

