After Worthington Division of Police officers chased a vehicle for 10 minutes March 27, a 32-year-old Columbus man was charged with felony counts of burglary, failure to comply and receiving stolen property, according to a recent report.

The incident began with officers responding to a burglary in process at 8:23 a.m. on the 400 block of Greenglade Avenue, the report said.

Officers began following the vehicle, and its speed increased. Officers then activated a siren to initiate a stop.

The vehicle proceeded south through northwest Columbus, running red lights and getting on state Route 315, where it was observed at speeds more than 100 mph, according to the report.

The driver attempted to turn west on West Fifth Avenue from Olentangy River Road and lost control of the vehicle and hit a light pole, which stopped the vehicle, the report said.

A $100 shop vacuum, a $450 chop saw and a $300 portable storage tent were found in the vehicle, which also had been reported stolen, according to the report.

The man was arrested and charged with the crimes. A female passenger was taken into custody, but she was not charged and was released.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* At 11:30 p.m. March 24, a 28-year-old woman was charged with assault and domestic violence after she allegedly struck her boyfriend in the presence of police officers on the 400 block of East Stafford Avenue.

* Between 9 p.m. March 26 and 9 a.m. March 27, a $300 power washer was stolen from an unlocked shed on the first block of Wilson Drive.

* Copper pipe valued at $300, a battery charger valued at $300, a saw valued at $300, copper wire valued at $620 and copper press fittings valued at $900 were reported stolen between noon March 28 and 5:30 p.m. March 30 from a business on the 500 block of Lakeview Plaza Boulevard.