A longtime tenant of the New Albany International Business Park is expanding.

Anomatic, a contract manufacturer specializing in anodized aluminum and metalized components and product packaging, will build a 250,000-square-foot facility on 22.9 acres at the northeast corner of Harrison Road and Innovation Campus Way East, according to the legislative report for the April 7 New Albany City Council meeting.

The approximately $68 million investment would result in at least 140 new full-time jobs and an estimated minimum annual payroll of $3,295,000 at the new site, according to the report.

Anomatic built its first manufacturing and office facility at 8880 Innovation Campus Way in 2011, according to the report. It last expanded in 2014, the report said.

City Council on April 7 voted unanimously to approve a consolidated incentive agreement with the company, consisting of a 15-year, 100% tax abatement for the new facility. The agreement does not change a 10-year, 100% tax abatement for each phase of the original facility, according to the report.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/NewAlbany for updates to this story.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah