A longtime tenant of the New Albany International Business Park is expanding.

Anomatic Corp., a contract manufacturer specializing in anodized aluminum and metalized components and product packaging, will build a 250,000-square-foot facility on 22.9 acres at the northeast corner of Harrison Road and Innovation Campus Way East, according to the legislative report for the April 7 New Albany City Council meeting.

The business is doing well and is expanding and investing money into a new facility, said New Albany community-development director Jennifer Chrysler.

“They’ve been absolutely fantastic tenant in the business park,” she said.

The approximately $68 million investment would result in at least 140 new full-time jobs and an estimated minimum annual payroll of $3,295,000 at the new site, according to the report.

Anomatic built its first manufacturing and office facility at 8880 Innovation Campus Way in 2011, according to the report. It last expanded in 2014, the report said.

City Council on April 7 voted unanimously to approve a consolidated incentive agreement, consisting of a 15-year, 100% property-tax abatement for the new facility. The agreement does not change a 10-year, 100% property-tax abatement for each phase of the original facility, according to the report.

As a result of this agreement, the payroll benchmark for Anomatic goes from $3.8 million to $13.9 million to qualify for incentives, said city spokesman Scott McAfee.

Anomatic also is required to build an ECOS advanced-level building to receive the full incentive term, according to the legislative report.

ECOS is a sustainability program the city developed several years ago based on LEED standards, Chrysler previously told ThisWeek. LEED is an acronym for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, a “green” building-certification program.

Over the total 15-year term of the agreement, the project will generate an estimated minimum of $881,000 for Licking Heights Local School District; $290,000 for the city’s general fund; $395,000 for the city’s infrastructure fund; $205,000 for the tax-increment finance fund; and $1.1 million for the New Albany East Community Authority, according to the report.

For everything except the community authority, the money would be a combination of income taxes and property taxes, the latter of which will be collected on the land even though the building itself is abated, according to McAfee.

The community-authority fees would be assessed based on the size and scale of the project, he said.

Scott Rusch, president of Anomatic, said the new facility would provide more capacity for current manufacturing technologies to produce product packaging.

“We see a continuation of the trend to regionalize supply of packaging in the market where products are sold,” he said. “In addition, we will produce candle lids and other specialty metal products.”

Although Anomatic officials looked at other sites, Rusch said, they believe a second site in the business park’s Personal Care and Beauty Innovation Campus was the best choice because its proximity to the original site allows for easy movement of materials and efficiency in managing.

“In addition, the close collaboration with world-class suppliers that we currently work with in the park are of great benefit,” Rusch said. “Finally, we recognize significant advantages in recruiting.”

Because of the uncertain economic impact on consumers and retail stores from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Anomatic leaders are not certain when construction will begin, Rusch said. He said he expects it will take 12 to 15 months to complete the first phase of the project.

Anomatic now is operating “in limited areas with small teams,” Rusch said.

Hiring will take place over the first few years, but the bulk of the positions will be hired at the time of the plant opening, he said.

