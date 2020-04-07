The German Village Haus und Garten has been postponed because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Hune, organizer of what was to be the 61st annual tour on June 28, said the event could still be held on a later date this year but uncertainty reigns.

“We’re not going to make any kind of decision until we get to a comfort level that people will start congregating again,” Hune said.

The popular PreTour event, traditionally held the evening before the tour, also has been postponed, she said.

Gov. Mike DeWine has issued several orders since coronavirus was identified as a global threat. Those orders included prohibiting assemblies of more than 10 people.

Hune said there also is uncertainty about whether vendors will commit under such conditions and whether tour hosts will want people walking through their houses.

“We’re just in this very strange time and nobody knows,” she said.

The Haus und Garten Tour is the biggest annual fundraiser for the German Village Society, which was established 60 years ago.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary