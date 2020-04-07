Columbus Division of Police officers arrested a 36-year-old Columbus man on two counts of felonious assault March 27 in connection with a robbery at 11:30 p.m. March 25 at United Dairy Farmers, 4890 E. Main St. in Whitehall.

A UDF employee told the Whitehall Division of Police a man with a gun demanded and took around $100 from the store before fleeing.

Columbus police arrested the man at his residence on the 600 block of Seymour Avenue in Columbus.

Columbus officers executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered clothes and a .22-caliber revolver, according to reports.

Police retained the revolver as evidence for a case involving a shooting, but turned the clothes over to Whitehall police as evidence in the UDF robbery, according to reports.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

• A 31-year-old man was arrested for assault on a police officer and menacing at 5:45 p.m. March 28 on the 800 block of South Hamilton Road.

Employees at Kroger, 850 S. Hamilton Road, summoned a special-duty police officer at the store to the liquor department. While en route, the officer encountered the man, and while walking back to the liquor store, a woman approached the man and the officer, reports said.

The man allegedly attempted to assault the woman, and when the officer intervened, the man struck the officer in the face, causing a scratched cornea, according to reports.

The man ran out of the store and into the parking lot, breaking a sliding door in the process, police said.

Other officers, responding to an officer-in-trouble call, apprehended the man just east of the store after pointing an electroshock weapon at him, reports said.

• Police arrested a 39-year-old man for criminal trespassing and possession of drug-abuse instruments after responding to a burglar alarm at 5:30 a.m. March 28 on the 600 block of South Hamilton Road.

• A burglary was reported at 6:40 p.m. March 31 on the 4600 block of East Main Street.

• Thefts were reported at 1:10 p.m. March 25 on the 3500 block of East Main Street; at 1:25 p.m. March 31 on the 4800 block of East Main Street; at 9:35 a.m. April 1 on the 4600 block of Poth Road; at 1 p.m. April 1 on the 4500 block of East Main Street; and at 1:05 p.m. April 1 on the 3900 block of Andrus Court East.

• Police arrested a 24-year-old man for criminal trespassing, falsification and disorderly conduct at 7:25 p.m. March 25 at a residence on the 800 block of Westphal Avenue.

• Police arrested a 34-year-old Whitehall man for possession of drugs and having a weapon under disability at 1:35 a.m. March 29 after responding to a report of shots fired at a residence on the 700 block of Valerie Lane.

• Police arrested a 45-year-old Columbus woman for OVI, failure to control a motor vehicle, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, texting while driving and multiple counts of driving with a suspended license, including a 12-point suspension, forfeiture for failure to pay child support and having no insurance, at 12:05 a.m. March 30 on the 3500 block of East Main Street.

• Assaults were reported at 8:15 p.m. March 25 on the 3900 block of East Mound Street; at 6:30 p.m. March 29 on the 500 block of South Hamilton Road; and at 1:45 p.m. March 31 on the 3600 block of East Main Street.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 3:35 p.m. March 27 on the 5200 block of East Main Street.

• Property damage was reported at 8:45 p.m. March 25 on the 4800 block of Heritage Drive North; at 6:30 p.m. March 27 on the 400 block of Virginia Circle West; at 11:50 p.m. March 27 on the 800 block of Antwerp Road; at 12:30 a.m. March 29 on the 4200 block of Rickenbacker Avenue; at 12:25 a.m. March 30 on the 4600 block of Saint Anthony Lane; and at 3:45 p.m. April 1 on the 800 block of South Hamilton Road.