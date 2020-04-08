John Turziano and George Roman, owners of Hughes office Equipment in Bellaire and Wheeling, W.Va., have made the decision to divert their delivery staff to picking up Riesbeck Food Mart and Kroger pick up service orders and delivering them to the homes of the elderly and those who are at high risk of being infected by COVID-19. Just place your order as normal and call our office at 740-676-8000 to share the pickup and delivery details.



Founding in 1970 Hughes Office Equipment is the leading provider of Xerox Office Machines in the Valley. The company provides products, service repair and a host of other office and print equipment. Hughes is celebrating it’s 50th year anniversary this year.