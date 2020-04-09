In response to the extension of the state stay-at-home order to control the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, cases in Whitehall Mayor’s Court have been postponed again.

The city announced the first postponements March 13 and extended them April 7.

Mayor’s court usually is held Tuesdays at Whitehall City Hall, 360 S. Yearling Road.

Those who were summoned to appear March 17 had been ordered to appear April 14, but they now are scheduled for June 2. Other rescheduled dates are June 9, 16 and 23.

“These changes will be reevaluated to determine if further rescheduling is necessary,” said Megan Meyer, public-affairs manager for Whitehall.

Sean Maxfield, the city’s magistrate, and his staff members are conducting pretrial conferences by telecommunication when possible, Meyer said.

Officers are issuing new summons beginning June 2 and for the later dates, Meyer said.

Larger dockets will be expected when mayor’s court resumes, but it is not yet necessary to schedule additional sessions other than each Tuesday, Meyer said.

