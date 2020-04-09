The Whitehall school board is expected to approve the hiring of a new principal for Whitehall-Yearling High School at its Thursday, April 9, meeting.

Bill Warfield, the supervisor of curriculum and instruction for the Olentangy Schools, was selected from among three finalists, said Ty Debevoise, director of marketing and communications for the district.

The board will be asked to approve Superintendent Brian Hamler’s recommendation for a two-year contract that begins Aug. 1, Debevoise said.

The board also will be asked to approve a contract for Crystal Johnson as assistant principal.

Johnson has been acting principal at Whitehall-Yearling since principal Paul Smathers resigned in September, just one month into the current school year, to accept a position of director of safety and community relations for the Groveport Madison Schools.

Johnson was hired as Whitehall-Yearling’s assistant principal in 2018 after she came from Denver Public Schools in Colorado.

After Smathers resigned and Johnson was named acting principal in September, the district hired Tim Barton, a retiree, as an assistant principal for one year to join Austin Taylor as the school’s second assistant principal, Debevoise said.

Beginning the next school year, Taylor and Johnson are expected to be the assistant principals.

