Dublin City Schools officials said April 8 graduation ceremonies for all three of the district’s high school will be postponed until July 26.

Officials said the decision was made in an effort to still offer students a chance to participation in a group ceremony before friends and families after the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the school year.

In an email sent to parents April 8, Superintendent Todd Hoadley said graduation would not take place on May 24 as originally planned.

Instead, ceremonies will take place on July 26 at 1:30 p.m. for Dublin Coffman High School, 4:30 p.m. for Dublin Jerome High School, and 7:30 p.m. for Dublin Scioto High School.

All of the commencements will be held in the Jerome Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Drive, on the Ohio State University Campus.

Additional senior activities could be held July 25, according to the email, and those would be communicated to students and families at the building level.

