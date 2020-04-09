Weather



Thursday: Rain early with some sunshine later in the day. High of 51, low of 32.



Friday: Cloudy and cooler. High of 44, low of 27.



East Muskingum schools



The East Muskingum Local Schools Board of Education will meet via Zoom platform today, Thursday, April 9, at 5:30 p.m. This public meeting will be streamed on the East Muskingum Schools website.



Cambridge City Schools



There will no food distribution through Cambridge City Schoools on Friday, April 10 or Monday, April 13, due to observing the Easter holiday break. Services will resume April 14 at all six sites.



Wills Township



The Wills Township Trustee meeting will meet via teleconference on Monday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome to contact the fiscal officer or a trustee prior to the meeting with questions or concerns. Call trustee Tim Gray at 740-584-4668; trustee Bill Kahrig at 740-525-4315; trustee Curt Laughman at 740-680-0417; or fiscal officer Cathy Holt at 740-584-5713.



Blood Drive



There will be an American Red Cross blood drive on Saturday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 136 E. 8th St. There is a critical need for blood donations. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.



Plainfield Reunion



The Plainfield High School reunion that was scheduled for April 7, has been cancelled. Watch for plans in 2021. For more information, call Carol, Mary Lou or Nancy. Check the Plainfield Alumni Facebook for updates.



Center Township



Center Township Trustees (Guernsey Col) are cancelling their meeting scheduled for Monday, April 13, due to the pandemic.



COVID-19 Hotline



Southeastern Med has established a hotline for all information regarding COVID-19. Call 740-435-COVI (2684) for more information or to ask questions.







Thought of the day



Blessed is that man that maketh the Lord his trust.



Ps. 40:4