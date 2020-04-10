The Delaware Police Department said fraudulent charges were made on the credit card of a resident of the 400 block of Federal Circle, reported at 10:20 a.m. April 3.

The charges totaled $336.79 and appeared to have been made at retailers out of state, police said.

The victim still has physical possession of the credit card, which her bank canceled to prevent further fraud, police said.

It's undetermined how the account number was compromised, police said.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* Charges were forwarded to Delaware County Juvenile Court after four juveniles were discovered consuming narcotics in a vehicle on the 200 block of Penick Avenue at 11:05 p.m. April 4.

* A vehicle was vandalized on the 100 block of South Union Street, reported at 11:45 a.m. March 30.

* An intoxicated woman was arrested on the 200 block of South Sandusky Street at 7:30 p.m. April 4 and taken to Delaware County Jail.