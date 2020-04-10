German Village residents are being asked not to participate in this year’s Village Valuables, known as central Ohio’s largest yard sale, slated for May 16.

In the Neighbors 4 Neighbors email newsletter sent April 9, German Village Society officials said they were removing the event from the organization’s calendar “and requesting our community observe the current order by refraining from any participation.”

“While visitors would typically be welcome to enjoy this event as much as our neighborhood, it is time to be mindful of the current climate and observe the social-distancing guidelines for our state,” the newsletter said.

Most businesses are closed and public assembly of more than 10 people is prohibited until at least May 1, under orders from Gov. Mike DeWine.

Those orders could be extended, putting in jeopardy many summer events in the village and beyond.

The German Village Society, once the presenter of Village Valuables, is no longer involved because individuals hold their own sales and activities, said Delilah Lopez, executive director of the society.

Hours for the event last year were 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Greg Gamier, co-chairman of the German Village Business Community, said he agrees with the society’s position on Village Valuables, which drew upwards of 10,000 people who, in turn, supported local businesses while they were in the historic district.

Gamier said businesses might not even be open by May 16, so it’s difficult to support the yard sale.

“Right now, it doesn’t make sense either way because we don’t know when we’re going back” to business as usual, he said.

“We can’t even be assured that when we get the go-ahead, that we can go back to what we call normal, that, ‘Yeah let’s go, let’s get into that big crowd again,’ ” Gamier said.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary