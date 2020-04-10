The Hilliard Arts Council’s planned production of “The Laramie Project” from April 17 to 19 and 24 to 26 will be postponed until next spring because of the state’s stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“We haven’t made a decision about this year’s summer musical (‘Something Rotten!’) yet,” said Robin Brenneman, executive director of the arts council.

In addition to the postponement of the spring musical, the Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St., is closed until further notice, according to a news release from the arts council.

Meanwhile, adult and children’s choral concerts scheduled for April 29 and May 3 have been postponed to Oct. 4.

