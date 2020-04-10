APRIL 10, 1960



Students at Cambridge High School dissect frogs and rats. Among the students doing the work are: Judy Morton, Karen Wycoff, Martha Zaring, Judy Long and Kenny Price.



APRIL 10, 1970



Bill Riddle's Southgate Shell Service has added overnight parking spaces for travel-trailers.



APRIL 10, 1980



Byesville Mayor Ross Milligan tells Village Council the city garage must be replaced with a new building.



APRIL 10, 1990



Birds Run Community Church on Route 658 north of Cambridge will celebrate its first year in existence this weekend. Pastor of the church is the Rev. James Lee.



APRIL 10, 2000



Barbara Hansen, superintendent of East Muskingum Schools, will receive the Winifred K. Vogt Education Award at the Muskingum Family Y's 12th annual Tribute to Women of Achievement Awards.