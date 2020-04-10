Ann Mayfield, 57, was at work when her 80-year-old mother was transported from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to Mill Run Rehabilitation Center, Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living in Hilliard.

It wasn’t until after her mother was admitted March 25, Mayfield said, that she learned an employee had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus two days earlier.

Mayfield learned of the case from a TV news story hours after her mother was admitted to the facility at 3399 Mill Run Drive. She called other nursing and assisted-living facilities, but they wouldn’t take in her mother out of concern they might bring in the virus and expose their residents.

Mayfield eventually brought her mother home from Mill Run on March 31 after being dissatisfied with their care for her mother, whose name Mayfield did not want to disclose. On April 4, her mother was diagnosed with COVID-19 and has been at the Wexner Medical Center since.

“If they could’ve just given me the heads up that this was occurring, I could’ve made better judgment and we could’ve gone to another facility and not have to deal with this,” Mayfield said.

As of April 6, the rehab center had announced that a total of eight employees and two residents had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mayfield said her mother was feeling better as of April 9. She had a fever that fluctuates, but no other symptoms. Her only underlying health condition was mild chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that doesn’t require oxygen.

Mill Run Rehabilitation Center spokesman Ryan Stubenrauch said the rehab center was aware of the positive case March 23 and told families of residents that evening about the employee who tested positive. A spokeswoman for Franklin County Public Health said the agency also was notified of the case March 23. That employee had not been at the rehab center since March 19.

The rehab center discovered a second positive case March 27. That person had not been in the facility since March 20.

The facility stopped accepting new patients March 31.

Stubenrauch said from the point of view of the facility and the Ohio Department of Health, given the timeline of when the employees who tested positive were last in the facility, the spread of the disease had been contained.

It’s unclear where exactly Mayfield’s mother contracted COVID-19. Within the 14-day window leading up to her testing positive for the virus, Mayfield was at the Mill Run rehab center and Wexner Medical Center. Mayfield said she and her father tested negative for the coronavirus April 6.

Mayfield’s mother had fallen recently and was admitted to Wexner Medical Center because of an infection. Mayfield had her transferred to Mill Run for her strengthening rehabilitation.

On the same day her mother was admitted, Mayfield said, she spoke with an administrator who assured her that the precautions being taken by the facility would make sure her mother would remain healthy.

After the rehab center learned of its second coronavirus case March 27, Stubenrauch said, the facility began limiting time in common areas, which confined some treatments to the patients’ rooms.

The rehab center had isolated infected individuals and those who might have been exposed to the virus in one wing of the facility. Residents had their temperatures checked six times a day. Employees had theirs checked three times each shift, in addition to wearing face shields and face masks when in contact with residents.

The rehab center also was updating families each day on the status of their resident and anything new relating to the virus.

Mayfield said she believes she should have been notified by the facility when she was being admitted.

“My biggest concern was they had accepted her knowing full well they had a case and that wasn’t disclosed,” Mayfield said. “I think I’m a little bitter about that.”

