A 37-year-old New Albany man was arrested after New Albany Police Department officers at 2:05 p.m. April 1 responded to a residence on the 3400 block of North Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road on a report about suspicious activity.

Charges for the man included possession of controlled substances, criminal damaging, burglary and receiving stolen property, according to the police report.

The arrest came after a caller had told police he had inherited the home from his father, and someone had placed a trash bin on the property, had broken into the residence and was growing plants inside, according to the report.

Officers found three mason jars containing raw marijuana in the kitchen, fresh groceries in the refrigerator and a mattress in the basement, the report said.

Officers also visited a residence the caller owned south of the first house to conduct further investigations. They found a chest freezer from the garage had been stolen and a utility vehicle was moved from the garage.

The inside of the house was ransacked, according to the report, and some items were missing. Used condoms and large amounts of feces were found on the floor.

The caller told police the last time he had been in the house was about a month ago.

During the course of the investigation, officers found multiple items that belonged to the caller at the arrested man's residence on the 6700 block of Morse Road.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 44-year-old New Albany man was arrested at 6:49 p.m. April 5 on the 4700 block of Olmstead Road for domestic violence and unlawful restraint.

* A resident of Ealy Crossing South at 5:02 p.m. April 5 told police she paid $300 online for a puppy for sale in Grove City and arrived at the address to find that puppies were not being sold there.

* Identity fraud was reported at 9:42 p.m. April 1 on the 7700 block of Pembrooke Pass.

* A 29-year-old Columbus man was arrested for OVI at 7:23 p.m. March 31 at Beech and Morse roads.

* Criminal damaging was reported at 12:44 p.m. March 31 on the 5500 block of East Dublin-Granville Road. According to the report, a piece of plywood over a door to a vacant house was pulled down and the door was broken. No items were reported stolen.

* At 3:32 p.m. March 30, an officer took a report about threats made to a business on the 200 block of Market Street.

* Telecommunications harassment via threatening emails was reported at 8:52 a.m. March 30 on the 6500 block of Kitzmiller Road.