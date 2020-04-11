The music plays on during a time of social distancing through virtual lessons for about 100 students at School of Rock Gahanna, 5225 N. Hamilton Road in Columbus.

Franchise owner Michael King said the school's music lessons are being offered virtually as a result of the state's stay-at-home order that went into effect March 23 to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

School of Rock offers lessons in playing the electric bass, guitars, drums and the piano, as well as singing for students of all ages.

"At School of Rock, the health and safety of our students is our top priority, which is why we have rapidly adapted our operations in order to meet students' needs," King said. "School of Rock Remote, along with our School of Rock Method app, is a fantastic way to provide continuity and connection. Our instructors are gigging musicians, and they have shown their flexibility to make sure the music goes on."

Students are video conferencing with instructors, and Hal Leonard, a music publisher of performance and instructional material, has partnered with School of Rock to give students a free 60-day pass to sheetmusicdirect.com, a digital sheet-music subscription service.

"The response has been really positive," King said. "Parents like that we were able to launch this new capability so quickly to break the monotony of being at home and keep their children connected with my staff and fellow bandmates, as well as engaged and focused on something that they continue to grow and improve upon."

Mia Dattalo, 14, has been a student at School of Rock since it opened last summer.

The Gahanna Middle School West eighth-grader takes drum, vocal and bass lessons, and she is a member of two of the school's performance groups.

Mia said the virtual lessons are going well.

"It gives (us) an opportunity to learn more about theory and why we're playing the way we are," she said. "We do individual lessons with a student and teacher. Then there's performance group."

Mia said it can be a challenge to have everyone play at the same time virtually.

She said her instructor asks if anyone in the performance group is having any problem with a song.

"We break down the song and play the individual part," Mia said.

King, a Hilliard resident, expects to continue the remote-lesson option after the state's stay-at-home order is lifted.

He said the school's core trade area includes Gahanna, New Albany and Westerville, but it has students from Circleville, Granville and Mount Vernon.

King said the school provides a musical foundation, and every semester ends with a show. Students performed in the school's first show Dec. 1 at the Alrosa Villa, 5055 Sinclair Road in Columbus, and its most recent show was held March 8 at Fenders, 8333 Market Exchange Drive, Westerville.

King said the next show was scheduled June 7, but it's uncertain if that will happen because of the pandemic.

"We haven't explored an online concert yet," he said, although one option would be utilizing an online-concert venue called stageit.com.

For more information about the school and its performances, go to facebook.com/schoolofrockgahanna or call 614-962-7625.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla