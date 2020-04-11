The 28th annual Worthington Arts Festival has been canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to an email Saturday, April 11, from Erin Blue, executive director of the Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center of Worthington.

The festival would have been June 20 and 21.

The MAC board and staff members made the decision, Blue wrote.

"Our focus is first and foremost the health and safety of our community," she wrote. "We continue to follow recommendations from Gov. (Mike) DeWine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about events and gatherings and felt it could jeopardize the safety of our community to host 25,000 patrons and 150 artists from 19 states in the heart of Worthington."

