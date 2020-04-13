A mix of condominiums and apartments are planned for about 24 acres at Taylor Road and East Main Street, finishing a development that started more than 10 years ago.

Mid-Ohio Development Corp. is seeking approval to build eight condominium buildings and 24 apartment buildings at 8500 Taylor Chase Drive, directly behind a Kroger grocery store.

Reynoldsburg's planning commission voted unanimously April 2 to table the application.

Although the meeting at City Hall was open to the public, commission members conducted business via a Zoom virtual meeting that was livestreamed on Facebook.

The planning commission is expected to again consider the application at an April 23 meeting, the last day of the city's 30-day referendum period on its new zoning code.

Approved March 23 by City Council, the zoning overhaul includes two types of zoning related to housing: suburban residential (SR) and residential medium (RM).

SR zoning allows for traditional single-family homes with off-street parking, and RM zoning introduces a "more diverse range of housing options, including two-family buildings, townhomes, row houses and apartments."

The new zoning code classifies the Taylor Chase property as RM.

A total of 168 units are planned, with an overall density of about 6.75 units per acre, said Roney Murphy, president of Mid-Ohio Development Corp.

The eight condominium buildings will finish the Taylor Chase condo complex, which stalled about 10 years ago.

The new buildings will have the same brick and siding as the existing condos "so it looks like one contiguous community," Murphy said.

The newer condos will have "higher-end" finishes like cathedral ceilings, plank flooring and granite countertops,

The two- and three-bedroom condominiums will range in price from about $199,000 to $270,000, he said.

The other 24 buildings will be one- and two-bedroom, ranch-style apartments with rents ranging from $900 to $1,600 a month, Murphy said.

Plans also call for a 3,500-square-foot clubhouse and a pool.

A 2019 study by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission said central Ohio is expected to add at least 1 million residents by 2050, and city officials expect up to 15,000 of those new residents will move to Reynoldsburg.

