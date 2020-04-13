APRIL 13, 1960



The city's parking meter officer issued 1,014 meter tickets in March.



APRIL 13, 1970



Cambridge High School has 12 Eagle Scouts among the student body. The scouts are: Bill and John Guegold, Jim Moss, Jim Gibson, John Canaday, Don Gibson, Rusty Roberts, Dave Milligan, Paul Miller, John Bennett, Dave Haynes and Chuck Milligan.



APRIL 13, 1980



Cambridge Performing Arts Centre is rehearsing the play "Ring Around the Moon." Cast includes Pam Braden, Jack Henderson and Harry Eynon.



APRIL 13, 1990



Quaker City National Bank is changing its name to Columbus National Bank, said Jeremy C. McCamic, chairman of the board of Quaker City National Bank and American Bancorporation.



APRIL 13, 2000



Noble Correctional Officials have selected Dave Warner as NCI's "Employee of the Month" for April and Clarence Hickenbottom as NCI's "Corrections Officer of the Month" for April.