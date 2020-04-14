Weather



Tuesday: Cloudy, cool and windy. High of 48, low of 27.



Wednesday: Early sunshine, clouds throughout the day. High of 49, low of 27.



Request your ballot!



The Ohio General Assembly has put in place a plan that will allow all Ohioans to continue voting by mail until April 28. To request your absentee ballot, visit voteohio.gov and follow the online instructions. Call 740-432-2680 for more information.



Muskingum Watershed



A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District will be Friday, April 17, at 9 a.m. Because of Executive Order 2020-01D, issued March 9, and the Orders of the Ohio Department of Health and pursuant to emergency legislation passed by the Ohio Legislature, this meeting will be conducted through electronic technology. Members of the public wishing to observe the meeting may do so by registering in advance at www.mwcd.org/meeting. Members of the public wishing to submit comments prior to the meeting may do so by emailing comments to comments@mwcd.org, prior to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.



Weekend snack boxes



Boxes will be passed out Thursdays, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Stop Nine Church of Christ. Cars may enter from the back and pull up to the carport. Each car will receive one box.



Donations of snacks, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are needed.



Donations may be dropped off to the church Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., under the carport. You can order items on Amazon or Walmart and have them shipped to the church at Stop 9 Church of Christ, 60330 Southgate Rd., Byesville OH 43723.



For questions call RHSD 740-584-3331 or the church at 740-685-2591.



COVID-19 Hotline



Southeastern Med has established a hotline for all information regarding COVID-19. Call 740-435-COVI (2684) for more information or to ask questions.



Thought of the day



Be not moved away from the hope of the gospel.



Col. 1:23