100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— Freight service was suspended on the Pennsylvania Railroad in Alliance as local road conductors and flagmen joined the walkout of railroad employees. Crews were being supplied for mail trains and wreck trains. Passenger service was also being maintained. Engineers and firemen had not walked out, but their services were automatically stopped.



— Two large illicit stills as well as 12 barrels of raisin mash and 11 gallons of raisin jack were captured at the home of George Shuster, four miles south of the city. Living at the same house with his family, including children, was Fred Schneider who was also arrested.



— Daughters of Veterans were to plant two trees in Alliance City Cemetery near the Grand Army Memorial, one in honor of President Abraham Lincoln and another in honor of John C. Fremont Post of the city.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Pfc. Raymond E. Sims, 19, wounded while serving with the Marines at Iwo Jima, had died. A graduate of Sebring McKinley, he was survived by his mother, Edith Sims. He had been employed by the Strong Manufacturing Company.



— Several Alliance area soldiers were listed on the latest casualty reports.



Listed as wounded were Pfc. Carl F. Binius (on Iwo Jima with a Marine Corps sniper and scout unit), Sgt. Robert G. Hahlen (one of six men in his platoon to come through alive after leading a rifle squad in capture of a strongly defended pillbox in Germany) and Pvt. John D. Faxon (in Germany while serving with the Third Army), all of Alliance, as well as Louisville’s Leon Gattis (at Iwo Jima).



— Alliance’s Pvt. Nick Kovack, a medic and a member of the 39th Infantry, was awarded a Silver Star. Wounded by an enemy shell, Kovack exposed himself to heavy enemy fire to administer emergency medical treatment to wounded men and evacuate them to a position of safety. He only sought treatment for himself after he had completed treatment on the others. Kovack was also awarded a Purple Heart.



Alliance’s Pvt. Dale R. Thomas, who had been missing since March 15, was in a hospital in France.



Alliance’s Pvt. Harry P. Alviani, missing since Dec. 20 in Luxembourg, was reported as a prisoner of war in Germany. Alvani, who had written home, reported that he was with Pfc. Samuel T. Macaione, who had been missing since Dec. 31. Also listed as a prisoner of the Nazis was Louisville’s Pfc. Bernard E. Miday.



— William F. Jordan, affiliated with the S.S. Kresge Co. for 25 years, including 10 years as general manager, had purchased Roth’s Quality Dairy in the first block of East Main Street from John J. Roth, who planned to retire. Jordan had taken out a 10-year lease with an option to buy with Mr. and Mrs. F.J. Zang. who owned the building.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— The Alliance Kiwanis Club was preparing to mark its 50th anniversary. Organized on Aug. 19, 1920 and chartered on Nov. 18, 1920, the first officers of the club were Dan Hoobler, president; F.A. Hoiles, vice president, Clyde B. Cassaday, secretary; and F.W. Shaffer, treasurer. In 1970, there were three living charter members still on the roster, including Dr. Thomas Auld, Dr. Thomas Boyce and Robert Graham.



— Limaville residents Alvin and Martha (Myers) Sebrell died within hours of each other of a heart attack and a cerebral hemorrhage, respectively. Mr. Sebrell, 76, a retired Marlington bus driver, had been ill for five months. He had called Dr. R.R. Mosley, a neighbor, to his home when Martha, 73, had taken ill. Between the phone call and the doctor’s arrival, Mr. Sebrell apparently died. They were both taken to the hospital where Sebrell was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m. and Mrs. Sebrell, who had been ill for a short time, passed away 15 minutes later. The couple was active in Masonic and Limaville community affairs. Mr. Sebrell was to be buried in Marlboro and Mrs. Sebrell was to be buried in Alliance.



25 YEARS AGO (1995)



(NOTE: Material for this year was not accessed from microfilm files at Rodman Public Library prior to its temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.)