Several events, including the Blues & Ribfest, have been canceled in Canal Winchester, according to separate releases sent April 15 by the city and Destination: Canal Winchester

Destination: Canal Winchester’s “Art on Canal” art stroll had been scheduled for May 16, and the Blues & Ribfest had been set for July 31 and Aug. 1.

Events canceled by the city were the annual tree giveaway May 2, the Kris Sims Memorial Relay For Life dinner May 20 and the Touch-A-Truck event May 22.

Both releases said the cancellations were in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

All events are expected to resume in 2021. Destination: Canal Winchester said the Blues & Ribfest will be July 30 and 31 and a date for the “Art on Canal” would be “announced in the coming months.”

The city’s release said the Kris Sims Memorial Relay For Life dinner is tentatively scheduled for May 19 and dates for the tree giveaway and the Touch-A-Truck event would be determined “later this year.”

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews