Ralph Chambers, 92, of Barnesville, died Sunday (April 5, 2020) at Wheeling Hospital.



He was born March 6, 1928 in Bebee, W.Va., son of the late Thomas Chambers and Austie (Dunham) Chambers.



Mr. Chambers retired from Triangle Wire & Cable of Glendale, W.Va.



He was a member of the Quaker City Church of Christ.



Mr. Chambers was a US Army veteran, having served during World War II. He was a member of the Moundsville VFW Post.



He loved fishing at Piedmont Lake and was an avid coon hunter. He enjoyed spending time with his special friends at the Barnesville Manor, too.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty E. (Rogers) Chambers, who died October 28, 2013. They were married August 12, 1961. Also deceased are five brothers, Harley, Verl, Sheryl, Thomas, and Hubert; five sisters, Virchie Chambers, Sadie Rush, Maxine Chambers, Evelyn Mobley, and Flossie Rial; a stepson, Glenn Anthony Daugherty; and a daughter, Lorrie Ann Chambers.



He is survived by a son, Jeffery Michael Chambers of Moundsville, W.Va.; a stepson, John Scott Daugherty of Sistersville, W.Va.; three stepdaughters, Robin Pittman of Reader, W.Va., Melinda Sue Daugherty of Canton, and Tammy Wells of Quaker City; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



No calling hours will be observed.



Graveside services with military honors and burial at Friends Cemetery, Quaker City, will be held at a later date.



