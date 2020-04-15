The Witness Group has apparently pulled plans to build a Tru by Hilton hotel in Worthington.

The city of Worthington in an email sent April 14 said it has been notified by the developer “that they are no longer moving forward with the Tru by Hilton hotel proposal for the former Holiday Inn site."

The 4-story, 108-unit hotel was to be built at 121 W. Wilson Bridge Road and become part of the mixed-use Worthington Gateway project at the southwest corner of Wilson Bridge and High Street.

The Worthington Architectural Review Board and Municipal Planning Commission both agreed Feb. 13 to allow the project.

No one from the Witness Group could be immediately reached for comment.

“City staff is working with the Witness Group on alternative uses for the hotel parcel of the project,” the email said. “The outparcels are moving forward as previously approved.”

