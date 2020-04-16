The Memorial Tournament has been pushed back to July 13-19 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to an April 16 post on the event’s website.

The tournament will be increased from 120 to 144 players at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, according to the website. It was rescheduled from its original date of June 4-7.

The tournament is still offering patron badges, but if the event ends up being held without patrons, a full refund policy will be implemented, according to the website.

Read The Columbus Dispatch’s full story.

