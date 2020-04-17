Delaware police reported several incidents of identity theft at the beginning of April.

A resident of the 300 block of Cherry Leaf Road told police at 8:28 a.m. April 6 he discovered someone was using his checking-account number to manufacture and cash checks.

The victim said he was aware of at least three forged checks totaling $10,614.

A resident of the first block of Maple Street reported answering an advertisement for employment through Facebook. The victim received a check in the mail, deposited it and forwarded money as requested by the sender, reports said, but the check proved to be fraudulent. The amount of the theft was not listed in the report, filed at 8 a.m. April 7.

Finally, a resident of the 200 block of Whitewater Court discovered someone used his identity to open a cellphone account and fraudulently purchase a phone.

Loss was listed at $1,350 in the incident, reported at 8:46 a.m. April 6.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A bottle of bourbon and an undisclosed amount of cash were stolen from the 100 block of South Sandusky Street in a theft reported at 1 p.m. April 7.

* A bicycle valued at $200 was stolen at East Winter and Henry streets in a theft reported at 7:30 p.m. April 8.

* A counterfeit $5 bill was passed at a business on the 100 block of West William Street, reported at 1:54 p.m. April 7.