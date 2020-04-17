Former Ravenna attorney Jared Wilson, 37, has been arrested on a Wirt County, W.Va. warrant, according to a Portage County court filing.



Wirt County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Mike Deem said a fire at a two-story home on Wilson’s cattle farm in Wirt County put three children in serious danger. Wilson’s alleged actions during and after the fire led to felony charges, Deem said, adding he couldn’t be more specific about the details since the incident is still under investigation.



Wilson was charged with three counts of felony gross child neglect and released on a $30,000 bond. Deem said he didn’t know if Wilson had returned to Ohio or if he remained in West Virginia.



Wilson was barred from practicing law in Ohio in 2017 after he pleaded guilty to a charge of telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony, and was sentenced to serve community control for three years.



The Cuyahoga County case alleged he took a bribe from a criminal defendant to help make a felony domestic violence charge go away. The Cuyahoga County prosecutor at the time, Timothy McGinty, said Wilson took a $1,000 bribe from a 44-year-old Solon man charged with domestic violence in October 2016. McGinty told the Record-Courier at the time that Wilson promised the Solon man the accuser would drop the case. Prosecutors said Wilson had a "prior professional relationship" with the alleged victim in the case.



In 2017, the Cuyahoga County court granted Wilson’s request to travel to his cattle farm on Chestnut Run Road, Elizabeth, which is the Wirt County seat.