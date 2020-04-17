100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— Clarifications were made to the previous day’s report of a gambling raid in the city in which three crap tables had been confiscated or destroyed by police. One of those was at the rear of the Romanian Hall on Ash Street near Webb Avenue that was operated by Joe Jackman. It was first thought to be owned by a man named Salka, but it was learned that Salka had rented the place out. Other tables were found at the T.B. Pool Room in the 100 block of East Main Street, another from the room over the Shamrock Hotel on Ash Street. Seven men arrested in the raid had been released.



— Capt. L.M. Phelps of the Salvation Army, reported as leaving for Cleveland, had received orders to stay in Alliance indefinitely due to changes in general plans.



— It was reported that a rich discovery of high-grade gold and silver was made by the Highland Chief Mining Company of Alliance in mines at Oatman, Arizona. A large amount of stock in the company was owned by parties in Alliance and the find was expected to be a big dividend payer.



— As Alliance was waiting for the return of the 1920 census numbers an estimate was made that the population of the city would be 27,078 based on school enrollment numbers. In 1910, the public schools had a total enrollment of 2,489. The school enrollment in March 1920 was 4,470, an increase of 79-80% over the previous decade. Figuring the same percentage increase in the general population, Alliance’s population from 1910 (15,083) would increase by 12,004.



— Alliance contractor A.R. Johnson had been awarded a contract to build a theater at Main and Lundy in Salem using bricks made by by the Alliance Brick Co.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Marcella K. Balduzzi, a 1940 graduate of Alliance High and honor graduate of St. Joseph Hospital (Parkersville, West Virginia) nursing school, was a commissioned a second lieutenant with the Army Nurse Corps.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— Flags lined East Milton Street in honor of the return home of Spec. 5th Class Robert Dickey following 11 months active service in Vietnam with the United States Army. A 1965 Alliance High grad, he entered the medical corps in October 1967 and served in Duc Pho.



— Star Bronze Co. received the Sear’s Award of Excellence for the second year in a row and was accepted by Roy Lytle, president of the company. George Stull, an employee of Star Bronze for 16 years, was honored with a watch, a presentation made to every employee that reached 16 years of service.



— The remodeled Mount Union Fire Station was in service.



— Progress at Upper Deer Creek Reservoir was edging past the halfway mark. Right on schedule, sealing of the dam base was continuing along the southeast rim of the reservoir.



25 YEARS AGO (1995)



(NOTE: Material for this year was not accessed from microfilm files at Rodman Public Library prior to its temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.)