Westerville City Manager David Collinsworth and Westerville Assistant Manager Julie Colley announced April 17 they both will retire effective January 2021.

Collinsworth has been with the city for more than 12 years, succeeding Dave Lindimore, who retired in 2007.

Collinsworth appointed Colley as assistant city manager in 2008.

Colley previously served as city planner and economic development administrator in Westerville as part of her 30-year service record. She also worked as city administrator in Grandview.

“Long before the changes associated with the current pandemic, Julie Colley and I had already made these personal decisions that happen to coincide,” Collinsworth said. “I consider it a great honor and privilege to have been afforded the opportunity to lead this incredible city and appreciate the great support from city councils past and present in our endeavors over the years.”

Colley said it’s amazing how quickly 30 years working in local government has passed.

“Being Westerville’s assistant city manager has truly been a privilege,” she said.

Collinsworth is a 32-year public servant, having also served the Ohio communities of Tipp City (1997 to 2007) and Miamisburg prior to Westerville.

For more than a decade, Collinsworth has been responsible for over 430 full-time employees and an annual city budget exceeding $180 million, according to a press release.

Westerville City Council will soon begin a search to fill the city manager position. Once hired, that individual will have the opportunity to appoint the next assistant city manager.

Additional details will be posted when available at westerville.org/jobs.

