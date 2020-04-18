100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— The first real "whiskey factory" found by city police was taken from the home of Mike Fodor, south of Alliance near Homeworth. A 50-gallon still in full operation was found as well as nine barrels of mash and 32 gallons of the finished product, which was real whiskey. A false cellar with a trap door under the flooring hid the still, the most complete still yet captured by police.



— A track walker found a heavy piece of steel laid across the track at Limaville, just north of Alliance. It was believed the steel, heavy enough that it required two men to remove, had been maliciously placed there in an attempt to wreck the Cleveland to Pittsburgh flyer.



— An unknown man was instantly killed at 10:30 a.m. on a Sunday morning when the rear wheels of the east going Alliance-Canton motor bus passed over his head as he attempted to jump on. He had been put off the west going bus because he was intoxicated and had waited west of the bridge on the other side of Louisville for the bus to return. The man had stepped out to stop the bus just before it reached him and the driver hit the brakes. It was not quite at a standstill when the man grabbed for the car and fell under the rear wheels, his head being crushed.



— After eight days, 150 switchmen and other railroad workers who had walked out, were returning to work and freight was moving again in Alliance. The men were returning to work to await action of the railroad board at the end of the month in regard to a wage increase.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Pfc. Steve Perun, an Alliance soldier who saw action during the D-Day invasion and had been missing in action in Germany since Jan. 13, was reported as being a prisoner of war.



— Alliance’s Homer Ewing, listed as missing in Belgium since Dec. 22, was reported as being in a German prison camp.







— Listed as wounded were Staff Sgt. Joseph Artino (on Luzon March 15), Pfc. Marcus Falcone (March 14 on Mindanao Island), Pfc. Charles B. Lower (in Germany) and Cpl. Carl Best (Germany).



— As the death of syndicated war correspondent Ernie Pyle at Iwo Jima from Japanese machine gun fire was reported, Alliance veteran Nick Vocila, who had received a medical discharge and was working as a millwright at the Babcock & Wilcox welded tube division, shared a story about Pyle. Vocila was serving as a communications staff sergeant with an outfit taking a hill in Sicily and Pyle was standing beside him when a shell burst close by. Pyle was unhurt, but Vocila was badly wounded by shrapnel in the arm, leg and head. Pyle administered first aid to Vocila as best he could until medics could arrive.



— Alliance native Shirley Morgan had been named editor of The Dynamo, the official newspaper of Mount Union College.



— Alliance’s Staff Sgt. James A. Gaul, serving with an infantry unit, was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action during the Philippines liberation.



— Pvt. Charles Battershell (36th Texas Division of the Seventh Army — the first to land on the mainland in Europe) and Pfc. Harold T. Wright (83rd Infantry), both of Alliance, were awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge.



— Alliance’s Sgt. Robert Harshbarger, in charge of his battery’s forward observer parties on Luzon, was awarded an oak leaf cluster to the Bronze Star after exposing himself to sniper fire in order to get a better view of the enemy’s activities during the Fort Stotsenberg siege and later in the Manila area.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— Alliance High’s Julius Tonges, an American government teacher, was chosen as the school’s Teacher of the Year. Tonges, who had been teaching for 21 years, was also an assistant football coach and had originated the Alliance High School Athletic Hall of Fame.



25 YEARS AGO (1995)



(NOTE: Material for this year was not accessed from microfilm files at Rodman Public Library prior to its temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.)