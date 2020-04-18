Work on the Seeds Road/Enterprise Parkway improvement project is resuming, resulting in road closures starting Monday, April 20.

The project includes resurfacing, berm-widening and drainage improvements along Seeds Road from South Meadows Drive to the city's corporation limits and along Enterprise Parkway.

The plan for traffic maintenance includes the closure of northbound traffic on Seeds Road from South Meadows Drive to the corporation limits from April 20 to June 8.

From June 9 to July 1 two-way travel is scheduled to resume on Seeds Road between South Meadows and Enterprise Parkway with northbound travel restrictions continuing south of Enterprise to the city's corporation limits.

From July 2 to Aug. 11 Seeds Road will be closed south of Enterprise Parkway to the city's corporation limits with access to local traffic only.

The project is expected to be completed by Aug. 11.

