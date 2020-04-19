A 64-year-old Westerville man told Columbus police he was duped during an arranged meeting to sell a firearm.

The man told police he agreed to meet a man in the 1200 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at 4:40 p.m. April 10 for the possible sale.

Upon meeting, the alleged victim said the suspect was inspecting the firearm, valued at $700, when he opened the passenger door of a vehicle and fled the scene with another, unknown man.

In addition to the firearm, the suspect allegedly made off with an ammunition magazine valued at $50.

In other recent incident reports from the Northland area:

* A black handbag valued at $50, a driver's license, a medical card and two credit cards reportedly were stolen from a woman's residence in the 6200 block of Quarter Horse Drive between 1 and 2 a.m. April 10.

* A 19-year-old Columbus woman reported an unidentified suspect shot at her at 10 p.m. April 12 while she was in the 2000 block of East Dublin-Granville Road.

* A 53-year-old Columbus man reported the theft of his wallet, $300 in cash and two personal identification cards from a restaurant in the 1000 block of East Dublin-Granville Road between 9:15 a.m. and 3:47 p.m. April 13.

* A 22-year-old woman reported someone entered her residence in the 5000 block of Palmira Way between 8:15 a.m. April 7 and 9:54 a.m. April 8 and damaged her mattress valued at $250, a TV valued at $150 and a plate set valued at $75. The suspect or suspects also allegedly stole a wallet valued at $25, $100 in cash and placed her clothing and makeup in a bathtub filled with water.

* A 42-year-old woman in the 5400 block of Kirkland Way reported someone slashed her vehicle's four tires, causing $600 in damage, between 6:30 and 7:39 p.m. April 13.

* A delivery driver reported he was making a delivery at a gas station in the 5600 block of Cleveland Avenue between 12:30 and 12:55 p.m. April 14 when an unknown male stole two cases of cigarettes valued together at $3,000.

* A 23-year-old man reported someone entered his residence in the 4600 block of Tamarack Boulevard between 5:15 p.m. April 7 and 11:46 a.m. April 8 and stole a video-gaming system valued at $325.

* A saw valued at $250 reportedly was stolen from a 54-year-old Columbus man's vehicle while parked in the 4800 block of Kingshill Drive between 4 p.m. April 11 and 3:04 p.m. April 12.

* A 40-year-old Columbus woman reported someone broke the windows to her vehicle while parked in the 1800 block of Morse Road at 10:42 a.m. April 8, causing $500 in damage.

* A 38-year-old man reported an unknown woman came to his door in the 4400 block of Luxury Lane at 11:25 a.m. April 9 looking for another unknown woman. When the man told the suspect no one by that name was at his residence, the woman reportedly drew a handgun from her purse and fired a shot past him and into his residence. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

* A 58-year-old man reported someone broke out the passenger-side rear window to his vehicle, causing $300 in damage, while it was parked outside his residence in the 4100 block of Karl Road between 2:15 and 2:20 a.m. April 12.

* A 22-year-old woman reported someone threw a rock through a front window of her residence in the 2400 block of Timbertrail Drive between 3 and 5:15 p.m. April 13, causing $100 in damage.