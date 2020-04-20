Kathryn Sullivan, who in 1984 became the first American woman to walk in space, will visit virtually for the Columbus Metropolitan Library system’s “Meet the Author” event at 2 p.m. Friday, April 24.

The livestreamed event via the Crowdcast platform will be about an hour. It also will be recorded for later viewing, library officials said.

Sullivan is former president and CEO of the Center of Science and Industry, better known as COSI, in downtown Columbus. She also is a former director of Ohio State University’s Battelle Center for Science, Engineering, and Public Policy and is acting administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In her book, “Handprints on Hubble,” Sullivan recounts her mission on the space shuttle Discovery.

The 35th mission of the American Space Shuttle program launched April 24, 1990, and was responsible for placing the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit.

Sullivan was scheduled to speak Tuesday, April 21, at the library system’s Hilliard branch, but the appearance was canceled when library officials announced March 31 all branches would remain closed until at least May 2 to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Sullivan’s ties to central Ohio facilitated the appearance, said Ben Zenitsky, a library spokesman.

Gregg Dodd, the library’s director of marketing worked with Sullivan at COSI, Zenitsky said.

Sullivan’s address will fall on the 30th anniversary of the launch of the Discovery shuttle with the Hubble payload.

“She will speak and then take questions,” Zenitsky said.

A library staff member will relay the questions, he said.

To register for the event or sign up to view a recording, go to crowdcast.io/e/35f0ruqi/register.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo