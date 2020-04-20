Bexley police said an employee of a store on the 2500 block of East Main Street reported at 6:56 p.m. April 4 that someone had stolen household goods valued at less than $100.

A description of the thief was not provided, according to reports.

In other Bexley police reports:

* A resident on the 800 block of Montrose Avenue reported someone had entered her unlocked, unattached garage between 10 p.m. April 8 and 8 a.m. April 9 and had stolen two sets of golf clubs. The golf clubs were discovered abandoned nearby and were recovered, reports stated.

* A resident on the 2700 block of Bellwood Avenue reported that at 11:30 p.m. April 8, someone had attempted to enter her house through the back door but had run off when the home alarm sounded.

* A resident of the 2900 block of East Broad Street reported someone had entered his unlocked vehicle between April 13 and April 14 while it was parked in his carport and had taken a binder containing miscellaneous papers.