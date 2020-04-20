A woman told police her car had been stolen from the 5200 block of North High Street at 8:34 a.m. April 2.

The victim said the car had been involved in an accident and she had been instructed by her insurance company to leave it parked with the keys inside to be towed to her house.

She said when the car didn't arrive as scheduled, she returned to where it had been parked and found it missing.

Later, the woman's daughter called the victim to say a Worthington police officer had visited her house to report the car had been found in the 200 block of Melbourne Place in Worthington.

The woman was able to recover the vehicle, reports said.

Security footage from the parking lot where the car was left by the victim shows a unidentified man driving it away, according to reports.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

* Several people reportedly were involved in an argument at 8:08 p.m. April 2 while waiting in line at a business on the first block of Graceland Boulevard.

The suspects threatened to assault two victims, reports said.

Police on the scene spoke to the suspects, who said the victims had been rude to them, but denied making threats.

* A man who lives on the 200 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard told police at 8 a.m. April 2 that someone had been harassing him via phone.

The victim said the suspect, who called himself "Ken," threatened to step up the harassment if he didn't receive money via debit cards.

* A robbery was reported at 6:30 p.m. April 10 on the 200 block of East Kanawha Avenue.

Reports said the victims' vehicle, worth $2,000, was stolen by a group of people who fled the car on foot when apprehended a short time later by officers.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in the incident, reports said.

* A resident of the 200 block of Erie Road said her vehicle was ransacked and items were stolen from her husband's vehicle between 1:27 and 1:45 a.m. April 13.

Stolen items include a laptop computer worth $2,500; a hard drive valued at $500; a $500 bag; sunglasses worth $200; and various medications.

The victim said a security camera captured footage of four suspects leaving the property with the stolen items.

* A car worth $14,000 was reported stolen between 11 p.m. April 12 and 11 a.m. April 13 while parked on the 400 block of Richards Road.

* A resident of the 4600 block of North High Street reported a check she mailed from a local post office was fraudulently cashed for $1,051 at an ATM in Minnesota.

* A leaf blower worth $500 was stolen from a truck parked on the 200 block of Wetmore Road at noon April 7, according to reports.

* A customer whose card was declined at a business on the 4300 block of North High Street fled with a carton of cigarettes at 10:41 a.m. April 4, according to reports.

* A motorcycle worth $2,300 was reported stolen from the 100 block of West Weber Road between 3 and 6 a.m. April 3.

Another motorcycle valued at $2,000 was stolen from the 100 block of East Kelso Road between 9 p.m. April 7 and 9:18 a.m. April 8, reports said.

* Binoculars worth $300 were stolen from an apartment on the 100 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard at midnight March 4, according to a report filed April 4.

* Someone broke into three vehicles belonging to a resident of the 2700 block of Indianola Avenue at 2 a.m. April 14.

Damage to the vehicles' windows was estimated at $300.

Tools and a toolbox valued at $1,500 were reported stolen.

* A man reported someone stole his wallet and its contents at noon April 1 from his desk at his workplace on the 3400 block of North High Street.

* Two people rifled through a car parked on the 100 block of Glencoe Road and stole $1 in change at 11 p.m. April 11, reports said.

The victims told police they have clear footage of the suspects via a doorbell camera.

* A car parked on the 3800 block of Olentangy Boulevard was ransacked between midnight and 6 a.m. April 13, according to reports.

* Officers were dispatched to a business on the 2800 block of North High Street at 5:52 a.m. April 10 on a report of property damage.

A front window had been damaged, but the shatterproof glass prevented anyone from entering, reports said.