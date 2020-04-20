Reynoldsburg Division of Police Chief David Plesich has announced his resignation, effective Friday, April 24.

According to a Monday, April 20, release from the city, Plesich is returning to the police force in Charleston, South Carolina, where he worked from June 2016 until March 2018, when he was named Reynoldsburg’s police chief.

The release did not specify Plesich’s role with the Charleston department.

Deputy Chief Curtis Baker has been named interim chief.

“Chief Plesich has worked hard to accomplish his goal of having the most respected police unit in Ohio, and our city is better for his efforts,” Mayor Joe Begeny said. “On behalf of everyone in Reynoldsburg, I want to thank Chief Plesich for his dedication and service to our community. I am proud of the leadership and professionalism the chief has brought to our city and wish him all the best on his return to South Carolina."

Plesich, who is a licensed attorney in Ohio, also was an officer with the Hilliard Division of Police from July 2011 to June 2016.

Baker also is a former Hilliard officer and a former New Albany police sergeant.

