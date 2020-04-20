As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues, nearly half of Dublin businesses surveyed by the Dublin Chamber of Commerce said they are experiencing significant losses.

The chamber conducted an online business-impact survey of area businesses during the week of March 18 to 25, and 282 responded, said Jenny Amorose, chamber chief operating officer.

Amorose said the chamber and its board of directors decided to survey businesses every four to six weeks to capture how businesses are handling the pandemic.

"Things are changing so fast," she said.

Forty-six percent of those surveyed said they are experiencing significant losses, according to survey results. Thirty-five percent said the pandemic has had a minimal impact on their business; 10% said they are not affected; and 9% said they are on the verge of losing their business.

Some businesses also reported an effect on their supply chains.

According to survey results, 44% said the pandemic significantly has affected their supply chain; 37% reported minimal impact; and 19% reported no impact.

Businesses from a variety of industries responded to the survey, Amorose said. The top respondents were within professional services (20%) and information technology (12%), she said.

Forty-seven percent of respondents had one to nine employees; 28% had 10-49 employees; 8% had 50-99 employees; 8% had 100-250 employees; and 9% had more than 251 employees.

She said she wants to conduct another survey by the end of the month and plans to share results from both surveys with local elected officials, as well as with state and federal officials.

Understanding how businesses are faring is important, Amorose said, to help make state and federal legislators aware of how Dublin has been affected by the pandemic.

Amorose said she wants government leaders to be aware of how small businesses are faring in case opportunities should come for resources to be directed toward them. She said the chamber organized a task force, including community leaders, city government officials, Ohio University leaders, the Dublin Convention & Visitors Bureau, local large developers and business leaders to work together to help businesses bounce back after they open.

"We want to reboot our economy as soon as our doors open," she said.

"It's just really important that we all stay connected" and continue sharing information, she said.

Many businesses have been hurt, Amorose said, and some are holding their own. Depending on the industry, some of them could be booming.

But Amorose said she believes the business community will get through the crisis.

"I believe in the spirit of Dublin businesses and our residents," she said.

Carol Boll, office manager for RJ Boll Realty Ltd. and RJ Boll Management, 485 Metro Place S., said she thinks business will come back, albeit a little slower than she and fellow staff members had thought.

Boll said they've still managed to keep all of their staff on payroll and, for the most part, everyone is working from home.

Agents haven't received as many calls to lease or purchase property or look at spaces, Boll said, and some transactions that were in progress were put on hold.

