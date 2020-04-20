Four vehicle thefts occurred within two days in Dublin, two at the same location, according to Dublin Police Department reports.

Police say they believe the thefts could be related, but they remain under investigation, said city spokeswoman Lindsay Weisenauer.

Three of the thefts occurred April 9.

The first was reported at 6:10 a.m. on the 5000 block of Post Road, according to police reports. The $40,000 vehicle was recovered with a quarter tank of gas.

Two separate vehicle thefts were reported at 12:33 p.m. at a business on the 3800 block of Tuller Road. According to police reports, a $44,000 vehicle was recovered. A $20,000 vehicle was stolen between March 22 and 27, according to the report, and Gahanna police recovered that vehicle April 7 after it was involved in a crash.

A $6,500 vehicle also was reported stolen at 2:42 p.m. April 10 from a parking lot on the 6000 block of Perimeter Lakes Drive.

In other Dublin police incident reports:

* Cash in the amount of $12,210 and a credit card were reported stolen at 3:14 p.m. April 9 from a business on the 6000 block of Frantz Road.

* Personal property, documents, $29 in cash, credit or debit cards and a purse or wallet, valued together at $379, were reported stolen from a vehicle at 2:24 p.m. April 9 on the 6000 block of Perimeter Lakes Drive.

* A handgun valued at $500 was reported stolen at 8 a.m. April 9 from a vehicle on the 5700 block of Parkside Crossing.

* Merchandise valued at $1 was reported stolen at 1:30 p.m. April 6 from a business on the 4200 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* Damage to a motorcycle in the amount of $3,000 was reported at 2:32 a.m. April 2 at a residence on the 7500 block of Chancery Drive.