By ordering carryout from Mrs. Turbo's Cookies, City Barbecue, Gatsby's Bar & Grille, Jade Bowl House restaurant, Casa Hacienda Grill and Tora, customers can support local Gahanna businesses, and they might win a game of bingo.

The Gahanna Convention & Visitors Bureau, also known as Visit Gahanna, has developed a game of Gahanna Carry-Out Bingo as a way to encourage residents to eat local.

As Ohio's stay-at-home order continues in the effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Madison Ashby, Visit Gahanna's marketing and communications manager, said it's important to continue supporting local businesses when possible.

The bingo initiative can raise awareness of businesses that are open. Residents who want to participate can print a card from the Visit Gahanna Facebook page.

"If a participant has ordered from the restaurant at any time during the COVID-19 crisis, they can mark it off on the card," Ashby said. "We are hoping that the spots will encourage residents to try a restaurant or eatery that they maybe haven't tried before in order to be a winner."

Participants should mark the businesses off the card as they go, take a picture and tag @VisitGahanna once they've earned a bingo.

"From there, they will be entered in a drawing where we will select three winners for a prize," Ashby said. "We haven't awarded any winners yet, as we are giving plenty of time to complete a bingo."

Prizes will include T-shirts, cups and restaurant gift cards. Visit Gahanna will message winners on Facebook to schedule a delivery or pick-up time for the prize. Finished bingo cards will be accepted until May 15.

Holly Schaffner, owner of Mrs. Turbo's Cookies and a longtime Gahanna resident, said the business is 100% female-owned and -operated.

"Due to COVID, we had to go down to limited hours and are thankful we are able to be open at all," she said.

The business at 1050 Beecher Crossing North is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays.

Because everything is made from scratch, Schaffner said, the business has a limited grab-and-go menu that includes six cookie varieties -- chocolate chip, salted caramel, death by dark chocolate, oatmeal chocolate chip, naked sugar and frosted sugar -- three mini-cake flavors and brownies.

"Customers can go online though and preorder anything on our menu for pickup on one of our open days," she said.

A drive-thru also is available so customers don't have to leave their car.

"We also added -- and it's become wildly popular -- our take-and-bake dough, so anyone can pick up the dough and bake it at home whenever they want a hot cookie from Mrs. Turbo's Cookies," Schaffner said. "We are also doing cookie kits. These consist of our cutout cookies, three bags of our house-made buttercream and sprinkles. These, too, have been crazy popular."

She said the kits are changed each week with different designs, and it's been a lot of fun to see customers get them and tag the business with pictures.

"With the stay-at-home order and limited staff, we are blessed to be able to provide desserts to our customers," Schaffner said. "Everyone has been so amazing and so incredibly supportive to help not only us but all the small businesses."

Other Gahanna businesses on the bingo card include Nostalgia Brewing Co., Frankie's Pizza, Cafe Creekside, Mr. Wok Restaurant, Piada Italian Street Food, SuperChef's Breakfast & More, Wyandotte Winery, Bellacino's Pizza & Grinders, Cumin & Curry, MOD Pizza, Asian Gourmet & Sushi Bar, Jordan's Deli & Catering, Buckeye Candy Co., El Vaquero, Gahanna Grill, Lola & Giuseppe's Trattoria, Chi Thai Restaurant, Mi Tradicion, Simple Times Mixers, Cold Stone Creamery, Himalayan Grille, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Gahanna Pizza Plus, Coaches Gahanna, The Goat, 101 Beer Kitchen, J Gumbo's, Arepazo Tapas and Wine, Pam's Market Popcorn & Windy City Eats and Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla