Between 2:30 and 10:23 a.m. April 8, someone stole $4,000 worth of power tools from a residence on the 600 block of Mohawk Street, according to Columbus Division of Police reports.

The victim said someone broke a lock to gain access into the property, which he was renovating. At the time of the report, the man said he hadn't done a full inventory of all the tools that were missing.

In other police reports from the area:

* A man said he was robbed of his $40 cellphone at 4 p.m. April 12 at South Front and West Sycamore streets.

The alleged robber threatened the reporting person with physical violence unless he gave up his phone.

The robber reached into the reporting person's coat pocket, stole the property and pushed the victim, reports said.

* A man said he was physically assaulted by another man at 12:05 p.m. April 12 on the 1200 block of South High Street.

The two had gotten into an argument, and the reporting person said the other man put his hands around his throat and started to squeeze.