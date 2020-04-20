Ohio students will not return to their school buildings this academic year because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine said during his daily press conference Monday, April 20.

“We have to think about the risk to teachers, students and our communities," he said.

For the remainder of this school year, our young people will continue to go to school remotely.#InThisTogetherOhiopic.twitter.com/xgsuvobVPs

— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine)April 20, 2020

Meanwhile, students will continue to learn remotely as the pandemic continues, DeWine said.

"Why are we keeping schools closed? We've flattened the curve, but the virus remains," the governor's Twitter account said. "Also, to go back to school now with a relatively small amount of time left – many educators have expressed to me that this wouldn't be a good idea even if the health situation was resolved."

However, no decision has been made about the fall, he said, though the governor did allow for a potential "blended system" of learning.

"There is the possibility that we will have a blended system this fall – some distance learning as well as some in-person learning," the governor's Twitter account said. "That's just a possibility and each school district is different."

School buildings have been closed since the middle of March because of the pandemic.

