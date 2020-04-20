Grandview Heights police responded early April 10 to burglar alarms at two businesses on Goodale Boulevard.

Officers were dispatched at 3:10 a.m. to a burglar alarm at a business on the 900 block of Goodale and, on arrival, discovered a door had been forced open.

Five chain saws, together worth $6,715, were stolen, reports said.

An employee of a business on the 1200 block of Goodale told police a truck driver found the delivery bay door was damaged when he arrived at 5:30 a.m. the same day.

The manager reviewed surveillance video and discovered someone had used a vehicle to ram the door in an apparent attempt to enter the business.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* A resident of the 900 block of Palmer Road reported April 9 two bicycles were stolen overnight from her porch.

She said she believed the bikes had been chained together, but the chain and lock also were missing.

The bikes together are worth $710, reports said.

A neighbor who lives just north of the victim also called police to report her vehicle had been broken into during the same time period, but declined to make a formal report.

It is unknown if the two incidents are related, according to reports.

* A resident of the 1000 block of West Second Avenue reported April 14 that a leaf blower valued at $299 was stolen from her garage.

She said she heard what sounded like her fence door being opened about 1:30 a.m. April 14, but when she looked outside, she didn't see anyone.

Later that morning, she saw the pedestrian door to her garage was open and discovered the theft, according to reports.