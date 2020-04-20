The Grove City Division of Police on April 14 announced that a Franklin County grand jury indicted a Columbus man April 7 on four charges related to the August 2019 death of a 29-year-old woman.

Carl E. Jamison IV, 51, of North Hague Avenue in Columbus pleaded not guilty April 13 in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and two counts of trafficking in drugs, according to the police division's announcement.

On Aug. 18, 2019, Grove City police officers responded to a death at an apartment on Parlin Drive. The victim was identified as Ashley M. Garrett, 29, according to police. Autopsy results from the Franklin County coroner confirmed the cause of death as an overdose of fentanyl, according to the announcement. Jamison was arrested on Jan. 17 on drug-related charges, Lt. Doug Olmstead said.

Through their investigation, detectives identified Jamison as the person responsible for supplying the drugs that caused Garrett's death, he said.

Jamison is being held at the Franklin County jail. A $135,000 bond was set April 10 and no dates for additional hearings have been set, according to information from the case filed with the commons pleas court.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* The owner of a business on the 6200 block of Seeds Road reported April 14 that she believes an employee has been overpaying herself since approximately December 2017. The business owner said the amount of overpayment has totaled about $347,000, reports stated.

She said she had not confronted the employee about the matter at the time of her report.

* The safety manager at a nonprofit organization on the 3900 block of Brookham Drive told police one of the organization's pickup trucks, valued at $6,000, was stolen April 13.

* A resident on the 3200 block of Townhouse Drive reported April 11 the passenger-side tires on her car were punctured overnight, causing $450 damage. The punctures, in the sidewall above the rims, left the tires flat, reports stated.