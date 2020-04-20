COLUMBUS — Auditor of State Keith Faber recently issued the 2016 and 2017 audits for the Harrison County Regional Airport Authority, which uncovered former treasurer, Tanya Burgess, overpaid either herself or her husband a total of $6,063.



"This individual took every opportunity she had to defraud taxpayers," Auditor Faber said. "This abuse found by our audit is appalling and I recommend that local officials respond to these issues by implementing strict internal controls around awarding contracts and payroll."



In 2017, Burgess wrote three checks to herself totaling $4,000. According to her, she wrote the checks to pay a contractor in cash for work performed on behalf of the authority.



Burgess stated that the contractor requested cash payment. She provided a signed statement from the contractor indicating he accepted the cash payment and briefly describing the work they performed. Burgess ultimately admitted that the contractor did not exist and that she cashed the checks for personal use.



On Dec. 3, 2019, Burgess pled guilty to theft in office, a fourth-degree felony, in Harrison County Common Pleas Court following an investigation by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit. The court ordered Burgess to pay $3,000 in restitution to the authority, which she did on February 11.



Additionally, auditors found that during 2016 and 2017, Burgess reimbursed herself $280 in expenses she incurred personally on-behalf of the authority. However, the voucher packet, which normally contains documentation to support the expenditure, did not contain receipts to show that Burgess personally paid for the items.



Without the documentation, it was not possible for auditors to determine if the expenditures were for a proper public purpose.



In light of these facts, Auditor Faber issued a finding for recovery against Burgess for $1,280 in favor of the authority.



In September 2017, the unsigned minutes of the authority’s board meeting on Sept. 4 — provided for the audit by Burgess — indicated the board increased the treasurer’s hourly wages from $10 to $20, which was retroactive for three months. Burgess calculated and paid herself the retroactive pay increase.



In reality, the actual signed minutes of the board meeting for that day indicated the pay increase, but had no mention of a retroactive aspect to the increase. This resulted in an overpayment to Burgess of $769.



Auditor Faber issued an additional finding for recovery for $769 against Burgess in favor of the authority.



Additionally, Burgess’s husband, Gregory Burgess, contracted with the authority to provide electrical work in 2015. The final contract amount was $13,755. However, the amount paid to Gregory Burgess aggregated to $14,495 – a $740 overpayment.



Also, Gregory Burgess received a reimbursement for cookies for $49 that the board did not approve. The reimbursement also was not included in the subsequent list of bills approved by the board at their meeting on Sep. 14, 2017.



Auditor Faber issued an additional finding for recovery against Gregory Burgess for $789 in favor of the authority. He repaid the entire finding for recovery on March 21.



Tanya Burgess is repaying the findings for recovery against her through an approved payment plan.