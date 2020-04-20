A woman told the Hilliard Division of Police a burglary occurred between noon April 1 and 11:30 p.m. April 2 at a residence on the 5300 block of Sunlight Court.

A back patio door was forced open, said Andrea Litchfield, a police spokeswoman.

The homeowner told police several electronic devices had been unplugged, but nothing had been stolen, Litchfield said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A credit card was reported stolen at 3 p.m. April 6 from a residence on the 6000 block of Homewell Street.

* An employee of a business on the 4000 block of Leap Road told police April 7 that checks worth $980 were stolen between 4:30 p.m. March 12 and 5 p.m. April 6.

* Items worth $500 were reported stolen at 8 a.m. April 8 from a vehicle parked on the 5400 block of Madison Street.

* A wallet containing credit cards, debit cards, personal papers and cash was reported stolen between 1:45 and 2:50 p.m. April 8 from the 5400 block of Scioto Darby Road.